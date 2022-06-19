This Emmanuel guy reminds me of someone

Big Brother Naija star, Nina has waded in on the relationship saga between former Shine Ya Eye housemates, Emmanuel and Liquorose.

Recall that Emmanuel and Rose were an item in the house and the relationship continued after the show but didn’t last long.

During one of the episodes of the reunion, Liquorose made it clear that they are no longer an item. She revealed that while they were in Dubai, she walked in on Emmanuel with a girl in a room and lights were off.

She said “We were dating, right? And I walked into you and a girl in Dubai.

“The light was off, the music was playing, the bed was rough, and the girl was sitting at the edge, and she covered her face wit a face mask”.

However Emmanuel denied that they were ever in an exclusive relationship.

In the final episode which aired on Friday night, June 17, Emmanuel insisted that he never asked Liquorose to date him.

He said: “First of all I know for a fact that I never asked Rose out. We never…