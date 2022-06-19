Wanted notorious drug dealer, other suspects arrested as NDLEA intercepts Meth consignments at Lagos airport and courier firm

Attempts by drug traffickers to export parcels of Methamphetamine popularly called Mkpuru Mmiri locally concealed in Cornflakes packs and body cream containers to Malaysia and Australia have been foiled by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, and a courier company in Lagos.

Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Bafemi, in a statement on Sunday, June 19, said two freight agents; Nneji Anoma And Etoh Barnabas involved in the bid to export nine parcels of Methamphetamine weighing 1.45kg hidden in packs of cornflakes to Malaysia through the NAHCO export shed of the MMIA on Wednesday 15th June 2022, have been arrested.

Another consignment of 10 cartons of Tramadol 225mg packaged as Tramaking containing 500,000 tablets with a total weight of 407kg and an estimated street value of Two Hundred Million Naira (N200, 000, 000) have been seized during a joint examination with the Customs at the NCS warehouse. The…