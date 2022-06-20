I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC 2023 Presidential candidate has credited ‘prayers’ for helping him secure the party’s ticket when he was being frustrated.

Speaking on Sunday, June 19 after paying a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu to seek royal blessing, Tinubu said he had to resort to prayer and that he poured out his mind when he felt the ‘gang up against him.’

Tinubu recalled that his victory at the party’s presidential primaries did not come easy, reiterating that he fought a hard battle to clinch the ticket.

He said: “There is no Lagos indigene that has had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria, despite the contribution of the State to the national stability and progres.” he was quoted as saying in a statement by Mr Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

“The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation. I took up the fight to…