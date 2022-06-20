”It’s all lies”- Lagos state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, denies claims road was shut down for three hours because of Tinubu

The Lagos state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, has denied claims that the roads were blocked for three hours to receive APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, June 19.

Tinubu was in Lagos state for the first time after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket at the keenly contested primary.

An aggrieved Nigerian man made a video where he alleged that a road was blocked for three hours by the authorities just to receive Tinubu.

In a text sent to media personality, Reuben Abati, which was read on Arise TV this morning, Omotoso described the claims of road closure as lies