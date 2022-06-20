Man arrested for vandalizing school electricity cables in Jigawa

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State Command, has arrested a 20-year-old man, Buhari Iliya, for vandalising school electricity cables in the state.

Spokesperson of the corps, CSC Adamu Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, June 20, 2020, said the suspect vandalised and stole 318.6 meters of electric cables meant to supply electricity to Government Science Secondary School Kanya Babba.

“One BUHARI ILIYA ‘M’ aged 20 of Giginya Village, Babura LGA, Jigawa State was arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command on a suspected case of VANDALISATION contrary to Section 1, subsection 9, of the miscellaneous offences act and punishable under same,” the statement read.

“The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, 7th day of June, 2022 at about 0400hrs when he went to Government Science Secondary School Kanya Babba, vandalised and stole 318.6 meters of electric cables…