Nigerian lady shares her experience with her friend’s abusive boyfriend

Omo One time a friend’s boyfriend beat her, she cried to my place.Omo I was so pained, I made my friends follow me to guys place to ‘threaten’ him. Omo we got there and this stupid guy beat all of us. This stupid girl got back with the guy. I hate them
