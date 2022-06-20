NNPP denies reports Kwankwaso has agreed to be Peter Obi’s running mate

The New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP has denied rumors that its presidential flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has agreed to be the running mate for the Labor party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recall that Kwankwaso recently granted an interview with BBC Hausa where he confirmed the party is in talks with the Labor party for them to form a merger for the 2023 presidential election. The debate of who will be the presidential and vice-presidential candidate if both parties merge has been on the lips of many Nigerians.

Earlier today, the rumor mill was agog with claims that Kwankwaso has agreed to be Obi’s running mate.

The party has now come out to debunk the claim. Read the tweets from the party below