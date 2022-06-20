Ogun church leaders released after their abductors received N1m, cigarettes and rice

The two members of Celestial Church of Christ, Oshofa, Wasimi, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State who were abducted by gunmen who invaded the church in masks and fez caps, have been released.

Founder of the church, Oluwatomisin Olugbebi said Assistant Shepherd (assistant pastor) of the parish, Oluwaseun Ajose, and a Sunday school teacher, Dagunro Ayobami were released on Saturday June 18.

Though the kidnappers reduced the ransom from N50m to N10m last Thursday, Olugbebi said only N1m, cigarettes, gin, beans and rice were given as ransom.

He said;