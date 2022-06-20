Politician Godsdey Orubebe resigns from PDP, says party isn’t ready to take over office in 2023

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Orubebe made news in 2015 after he attempted to disrupt the collation of results of the presidential election at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. He had accused Attahiru Jega, the then chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), of bias against the PDP.

In his letter of resignation sent to the party leadership, Orubebe said his resignation is effective immediately, and that he has notified his ward chairman in Burutu LGA of Delta state.

He hinged his decision on what he described as the unreadiness of the party to take over power in 2023.