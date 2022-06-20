Texas Republicans formally reject Biden’s 2020 election win, say homosexuality is an “abnormal lifestyle choice”

Republicans in Texas have formally rejected US President Joe Biden’s election in 2020 as illegitimate while also calling homosexuality an “abnormal lifestyle choice.”

The Party’s embrace of electoral fraud allegations in a key Republican state came as a bipartisan congressional committee is currently holding a hearing to publicly debunk the idea that Biden did not win the election.

Biden received 7 million more votes than rival Donald Trump. Biden also received 306 votes from the Electoral College, more than the 270 needed to win.

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is building a case that Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election — including by denying he lost — amounted to conspiracy to illegally hold onto power.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

“We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden…