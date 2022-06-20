Woman claims she was subjected to two-day rape ordeal by Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis

A British woman has claimed she was subjected to a two-day rape ordeal by Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis as Italian police continue to probe the claims.

According to Mail Online, the 30-year-old woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was found in a confused state by airline staff at Brindisi airport in southern Italy early on Sunday morning.

She told police Haggis, who is in Italy for a film festival which is due to start on Tuesday, had kept her for 48 hours in a bed and breakfast and abused her before dumping her at the airport.

Haggis, 69, wrote the screenplays for the Daniel Craig blockbusters Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace and he won an Oscar with his screenplay for the 2004 hit Crash.

On Sunday, Prosecutors in Brindisi, southeastern Italy, announced on that police had detained the Canadian-born director, screenwriter, and producer for investigation of alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated.

They described the alleged victim as a…