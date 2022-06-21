Police in Oyo arrest bank worker and four others over alleged plans to rob a bank in Ibadan

The police in Oyo state have arrested a criminal gang that specializes in raiding banks in Ibadan, the state capital.

In a statement released by its public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso, the police indicated that the arrest of the suspects who recently robbed a new generation bank in Ibadan, was made easy with an intelligence-led and purpose-driven operation of the gallant officers of the command.



According to the statement, the suspected criminal gang members are Abass Azeez ‘m’ 42yrs, Mayowa Kehinde ‘m’ 29yrs contract staff/marketer with a new generation bank, Rildwan Eniola ‘m’ 33yrs, Mistura Akinade ‘f’ 33yrs, Abass Aderoju ‘m’ 41yrs and Akeem Adeniyi ‘m’ 37yrs.



The statement added that the suspects were all nabbed at their Agara Odo-Ona hideout along Akala Road after concluding plans to execute a bank robbery attack on another new generation bank within the metropolis.

The statement further stated that the suspects have all…