Seven arrested for alleged thuggery in Minna

The Niger State Police Command has arrested seven men at different locations in Minna.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, June 20, said the suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in thuggery.

“In a further effort to ensure sanity and rid Minna metropolis of crime and criminality, on 17th to 19th, June 2022 based on information received that some miscreants from Tunga, Maitumbi, Limawa and Angwan-Daji areas of Minna engaged themselves in a free for all with dangerous weapons,” the statement read.

“On receipt of the information, Police patrol teams were mobilized to these areas and the following seven (7) suspects were arrested at different locations in Minna.

The suspects are; Musa Usman (aka Musa Kaura) 21, Mubarak Abubaka, 25, Amaru Usman,16, Okasha Umaru, 16, of Maitumbi, Mustapha Yusuf, 22,Yakubu Isah,29, and Suleiman Abdullahi,24, all of Angwa-Daji area Minna.

Exhibits recovered from…