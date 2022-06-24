Police gun down bandit in military uniform, recover AK49 assault rifle, revolver in Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have killed one bandit during a gun duel and recovered one AK49 assault rifle, a locally fabricated long-range revolver with its twelve polymer cased cartridges, and one operational motorcycle.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, June 23, said security operatives received a distress call that some bandits were sighted along Galadimawa Kidandan road in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

“The tactical operation came via a distress call received in the early hours of 23rd June, 2022 at about 0730hrs that some armed bandits were sighted along Galadimawa Kidandan road in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State,” the statement read.

“Their movement was strongly suspected to be for their usual heinous mission. In a bid to truncate such a mission, the CP immediately ordered for deployment of strong nearby force to the location for a possible engagement and restoration of safety

“The…