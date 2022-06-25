British university bans Ekweremadu over ‘organ harvesting’ allegation

Senator Ike Ekweremadu has been banned by University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, after being appointed a visiting professor of Corporate and International Linkages.

This is coming after the Nigerian lawmaker and his wife, Beatrice were arrested by British police for allegedly conspiring to harvest the kidney of one Ukpo Nwamini David who claims to be 15-years-old.

London Mail yesterday quoted the university’s spokesperson as saying that Ekweremadu’s duties at the institution have been suspended for the time being.

The University’s spokesperson said;