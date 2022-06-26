David is 25-years-old. I am aware that he travelled but he told me he was going to school abroad

Jonathan Ukpo Nwanmini, younger brother of David Ukpo Nwanmini, an alleged victim of organ trafficking involving Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in the United Kingdom, has reacted to the controversy surrounding his brother’s age.
While David’s passport shared online revealed he is 22-years-old in contrast to him allegedly telling Metropolitan police detectives that he is 15-years-old, his brother told Sunday Vanguard that he is 25-years-old.
He also disclosed that David told him he’s traveling abroad to school. Jonathan said;
”David is my elder brother because we are both of the same father with different mothers and we hail from Ebonyi State. I will be 22 years old by next month and David is 25 years old. I am aware that he travelled because he told me. He did not disclose the country he was travelling to. He simply told me he was going to school abroad.
“After some months of not hearing from him, I got his number from his girlfriend and called him. I…
