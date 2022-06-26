David is 25-years-old. I am aware that he travelled but he told me he was going to school abroad

Jonathan Ukpo Nwanmini, younger brother of David Ukpo Nwanmini, an alleged victim of organ trafficking involving Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in the United Kingdom, has reacted to the controversy surrounding his brother’s age.

While David’s passport shared online revealed he is 22-years-old in contrast to him allegedly telling Metropolitan police detectives that he is 15-years-old, his brother told Sunday Vanguard that he is 25-years-old.

He also disclosed that David told him he’s traveling abroad to school. Jonathan said;