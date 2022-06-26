Picking a Vice President in 1999 was a mistake

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that picking a running mate in the 1999 presidential election was a mistake.



He made the comment while speaking in Abeokuta at a leadership and entrpreneurship mentoring session with selected school students on Saturday, June 25.



Obasanjo, who won the 1999 and 2003 presidential elections, ran alongside Atiku Abubakar, who is currently the Presidnetial flagbearer of PDP in the 2023 presidential election. During his administration, both fell apart.

Speaking at the leadership programme, Obasanjo said

“I don’t say I don’t make mistakes – I made many of them. But one thing that has happened to me is that God has never disappointed me. And that is very important. For instance, one of the mistakes I made was picking a number two when I was going to become President. But because it is a genuine mistake, God saved me out of it.”