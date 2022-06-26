Rite Foods Ltd Expands Product Portfolio, Launches Sosa Fruit Drink

In its commitment to producing quality and refreshing products that appeal to consumers’ tastes, preferences and utmost satisfaction, Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and sausages have expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new range of refreshing fruit drink, Sosa Fruit Drink.

Sosa Fruit Drink is available in five flavours – Orange, Apple, Orange Passion and Mango, Mixed Berries, and Cranberry, with a refreshingly unique taste that is SOoo smooth. They are available for consumers in 35cl and 1-litre packs.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited, said that the Truly World-class and Proudly Nigerian company’s fast strategy on innovation prompted the introduction of the Sosa fruit drink to meet customers’ demands.

According to him, his company’s commitment to its consumers’ satisfaction remains unmatched, as it continuously ensures it produces premium…