Zamfara State Govt asks residents to take up arms against bandits

The Zamfara State Government has directed residents to obtain guns to defend themselves against bandits.
A statement signed by the State Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, said the government is ready to facilitate securing of basic weapons for the people, especially farmers, to defend themselves.
Zamfara authorities also directed the Commissioner of Police to issue gun licence to those eligible to bears arms.
The statement read;
“Following increase in the activities of bandits in various parts of the state and the government commitment to ensure adequate security and protection of lives and property of the citizenry in the state, particularly during this rainy season, government has resolved to take further measures to deal with the recent escalating attacks, kidnapping and the criminal levies being enforced on our innocent communities,”
“This act of terrorism has been a source of worry and concern to the people and government of the state….
