2023: Kwankwaso will not be Peter Obi’s running mate. He has more political exposure and experience

A former member of the House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin and chieftain of the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP) has ruled out speculations that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will be a running mate to Peter Obi.
There have been reports that Kwankwaso is in talks with Obi over a planned merger ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
“Very clearly, Kwankwaso will not be the running mate to Peter Obi. By every standard, Kwankwaso should be the presidential candidate.
Kwankwaso has more political exposure and experience. He has a bigger profile when it comes to that. He has more experience politically on how to win the election.
At the end of the day, when you look at the equity contribution in terms of votes, it will be a ratio of about 70 to 30 percent. We are looking at bringing 70 percent of the contributions. Even if it is business – Peter Obi is experienced in business – he knows that whoever is bringing the larger percentage…
Source: Linda Ikeji