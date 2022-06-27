American Women threaten to go on nationwide s3x strike in protest over abortion ban (photos)

Women in the US are threatening not to have sex with men in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, June 24 to illegalize abortion as pro-choice supporters organized rallies all across the US through the weekend.

There has been national outrage especially among liberals following the court’s ruling to overturn women’s federal right to abortions, with 26 states expected to further restrict or outright ban abortions.

Some women on social media are now planning to withhold sex from men ‘until abortion rights are federal law.’

‘Women of America: Take the pledge. Because SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, we cannot take the risk of an unintended pregnancy, therefore, we will not have sex with any man — including our husbands — unless we are trying to become pregnant,’ one Twitter user wrote.

There were also calls for ‘sex strike’ across the country as terms including #SexStrike and #abstinence began trending online.

‘I live in New York and I am DOUBLE…