Full video of Fireboy DML’s performance on main stage of 2022 BET awards (video)





Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML was one of the headliners at the 2022 BET awards which was held on Sunday June 26. Fireboy performed his two hit songs "Playboy and Peru" on main stage of the award show. Watch the video below… Full performance video of @fireboydml at the #BETAwards 2022. what a beautiful performance pic.twitter.com/zFCxTqnE0L— OLUWATIMILEYIN (@Ogteamie) June 27, 2022last part pic.twitter.com/u79F3OMr6k— OLUWATIMILEYIN (@Ogteamie) June 27, 2022







