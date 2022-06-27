Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Pastor Blessed, reacts after Nigerians dug up old video of him referring to her as his ”Sister” (video)

Pastor Blessed, the fiance of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, has reacted to the video of him describing Mercy as his sister sometime back.

Recall that Mercy announced their engagement on her Instagram page last week. Shortly after the announcement, Nigerians dug out a video in which Pastor Blessed described Mercy as his sister. Watch the video here.

Some Nigerians taunted them, saying they started off their relationship after ‘forming’ that they were like ‘brothers and sisters”.

Well, he has jokingly replied. While preaching in his church on Sunday, Pastor Blessed thanked those he referred to as ”special online inlaws” who have been following them since their engagement and also visited his church.