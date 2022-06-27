Man and his accomplices arrested for plucking out eyes of 16-year-old boy in Bauchi

The police in Bauchi state has arrested a 32-year-old man identified as Isaac Ezekiel, of Rafin Zurfi Yelwa Bauchi Metropolitan, for allegedly plucking the eyes of a 16-year-old boy.

 

LIB had earlier shared the story of how the victim identified as Uzairu Salisu, was employed to work on a farm and while carrying out the duty, was attacked with his eyes plucked out.

 

A statement released by the spokesperson of the police command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the suspect voluntarily confessed to the unfortunate crime. 

 

The police spokesperson said a prompt search at the house of the suspect led to the recovery of Uzairu Salisu’s eyeballs.

 

Exhibit recovered from the suspect two human eyeballs in a calabash, Cable wire used in perpetrating the heinous act, Travelling bag containing some native medicine”

 

Wakili added that others arrested in connection with the crime include Nensok Bawa ‘M’ 38yr-old of Kabwir District Kanke Local Government Area…



Source: Linda Ikeji

