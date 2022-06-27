Mother-of-three identified as woman shot dead outside Dallas strip club after driving car into security guards (video)

The woman who was shot dead by a security guard outside a Dallas strip club early Saturday, June 25, has been identified as mother-of-three Shalanda Anderson, 32.

Shalalanda was shot outside the city’s largest strip club, XTC Cabaret Dallas, just after 5 a.m. after she allegedly plowed into the guard with her car, according to the Dallas Police Department and the club.

Police and the club said a 26-year-old female security guard shot Anderson and a second guard also fired at the woman but missed.

Anderson allegedly drove her car into a group of security guards and pinned the 26-year-old between her car and another vehicle, according to the club’s account reported by WFAA.

The club released surveillance footage that shows a black car driving toward a group of people and striking at least one person.

The guard then pulled out her gun and fired at Anderson inside the vehicle before she “could seriously injure or kill others,” XTC said.

The guard suffered…