Olivia Rodrigo dedicates ‘F–k You’ performance to Supreme Court justices

Olivia Rodrigo got an entire crowd to sing “F*ck You” to the Supreme Court on Saturday June 25, just two days after the Court released the Dobbs decision ending Roe v. Wade.

The singer who was just one of a handful of artists who brought abortion rights to the Glastonbury stage over the weekend, brought out Lily Allen on stage to perform her hit song “F–k you.”

19-year-old Rodrigo said;

“So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. “I’m devastated and terrified. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s–t about freedom. “The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you.”

The pair then performed the British singer’s 2009 hit, which includes the lyrics, “F–k you, f–k you very, very much / ’Cause we hate what you do /…