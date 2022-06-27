Police officer arrested for allegedly killing trailer driver over alleged ‘N3000 bribe’ in Benue (video)

The Benue State Police Command has arrested an officer identified as Sgt. James Aondona, for allegedly killing a trailer driver in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the sergeant shot the driver dead on Sunday, June 27, after he refused to pay money allegedly demanded by police officers at a roadblock along Katsina-Ala-Zaki-Biam road.

According to activist, Ukan Kurugh, the trailer driver was stopped by the operatives who mounted a road block and was asked to remit N3000 but he gave them N1500 stating that he didn’t have a full truck and can’t pay more than that.

An argument ensued over the driver’s refusal to pay the illegal levy and the policeman allegedly shot and killed him.

An eyewitness said that the trailer driver was heading to Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State when the incident occurred.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, June 27,…