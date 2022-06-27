Pretty Mike storms wedding ceremony with semi-nak3d ladies depicting story of ‘Jesus’ carrying the cross to Golgotha (photos/video)

Pretty Mike storms wedding ceremony with semi-nak3d ladies depicting story of

Socialite PrettyMike created a scene at the wedding ceremony of comedian, Funnybone, on Saturday June 26 when he arrived at the venue with semi-naked ladies as they depicted the story of Jesus carrying the cross and being flogged as he made his way to Golgotha.

 

One of the ladies who depicted ‘Jesus’ wore a white outfit and wore a thorn on her head as she carried a ‘cross” while the other ladies ‘flogged” her.

 

See more photos and a video of him arriving at the venue with the ladies below…

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

