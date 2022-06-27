See complete list of winners

The BET Awards, which celebrate Black excellence in music, culture, and sports, held the 2022 edition on Sunday night, June 26, and it was hosted by Holywood actress, Taraji P. Henson.

Lizzo kicked off the show with an impressive performance of her latest hit, “About Damn Time.”

Silk Sonic, the R&B duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, took home the most combined wins with three. The pair won best group and album of the year for “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” while .Paak also took home video director of the year for helming their music videos.

Kendrick Lamar also won big for best male hip-hop artist and best video for “Family Ties” with Baby Keem. Actor Will Smith took home the trophy for best actor, while “King Richard” won best film.

Sean “Diddy” Combs received a lifetime achievement award. He was celebrated by a host of fellow artists and former collaborators like Mary J. Blige and Kanye West.

Find the full list of winners below.

