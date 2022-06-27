Sujimoto Is Giving Away A 3-Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartment in Lekki-Lagos on July 1st 2022 for Free. Read This Article to Know How to Win

As Sujimoto counts down to the GRAND FINALE of its HOMEWIN PROMO, on JULY 1 2022, one Nigerian is expected to be the lucky winner of a fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment worth over 50 million naira in Lekki, Lagos. However, before we go into the other details of the Homewin Grand Finale if you are reading this article, and you are yet to purchase your Homewin ticket, quickly log on to www.playhomewin.com, play with just N500 so that you do not miss out on this amazing opportunity of becoming your own Landlord in Lekki, Lagos; but ensure you return to this page and read this article to the last paragraph and thank me later.

Widely celebrated for being the most inspiring real estate company in Nigeria, Sujimoto launched a generosity movement on May 1 2022, tagged HOMEWIN, which was aimed at giving financial freedom to ordinary Nigerians, restoring hope to the country, and giving as many Nigerians as possible, an opportunity to become their own Landlords.

Almost 60…