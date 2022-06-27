Zamfara Governor cannot instruct CP to issue gun licenses – General Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has said that the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, does not have the constitutional authority to instruct the state Commissioner of Police to issue gun licenses to the public.

Recall that on Saturday, June 25, the state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed that the state governor has given approval for residents of the state to arm themselves with guns which they can use to defend themselves against bandits. The residents are expected to receive approval from the state police Commissioner of Police.

However, speaking to newsmen at the Joint Exercise for the National Defence College and War Colleges of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, code-named “Exercise Grand Nationale,” in Abuja on Monday, June 27, General Irabor expressed his disapproval at the measures taken by Governor Matawalle to secure his state against insurgency.