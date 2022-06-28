Abducted Catholic priest was killed during rescue operation

The Edo State Police Command has said that the parish priest of St. Michael Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Edo State, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was abducted in the early hours of Sunday, June 26, was killed during a rescue operation.

Late Odia was preparing for mass that Sunday morning when he was whisked away by the men who stormed his premises.

In a statement released, the state Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said the abductors shot and killed the clergyman as the police arrived to rescue him. Iwegbu added that one of the kidnappers was also killed during the rescue operation while other members of the gang sustained gunshot injuries.

The statement read