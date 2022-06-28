At least 3 dead and 40 wounded as Russian missiles blast crowded mall in Ukraine

At least 3 people have died while 40 sustained varying degrees of injuries after Russian missiles were fired into a Ukraine shopping mall.

Two Russian missiles were reportedly fired Monday, June 27, into the shopping center, in the central city of Kremenchuk.

A video shared following the attack shows the building — with nearly 1,000 civilians inside — up in flames.

President Zelensky said, “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.”

Zelensky confirmed that the mall held no military importance, and was not even near any other military target.

Ukrainian officials call the attack a downright “act of terrorism against civilians”.

Zelensky called it an effort by Russia to stop “people’s attempts to live a normal life, which make the occupiers so angry.”

Watch videos below.