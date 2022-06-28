Court convicts woman over N10m dud cheque in Lagos

Justice Sodetan Ogunsanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on Monday, June 27, convicted one Stella Achebe and her company, Infinite Favour Nigeria Limited for N10m fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned Achebe and her company for the for offences bordering on issuance of dud cheques, contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act 2004, and obtaining credit by fraud contrary to Section 313(1)(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The defendant was arraigned on an amended four-count charge dated February 27, 2015. One of the charges reads:

“Stella Achebe and Infinite Favour Nigeria Limited sometime in April 2013 at Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division knowingly issued a Diamond Bank cheque dated 30th April, 2013 for the sum of N10 million only payable to Leinadibanie Nigeria Limited through its Director, Daniel Ebinoh, which when presented for payment within three months of issuance was…