Media personality, Toke Makinwa has said that men should still give their women money even if they (women) are rich. Toke stated this on Monday, June 27, when she reposted Dr Joe Abah's advice to men. The post Even if your woman has money, give her money – Toke Makinwa tells men appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information