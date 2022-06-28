Ex-Bury FC captain, Martyn Forrest, dies from brain tumour 14 years after collapsing on the pitch

Former Bury captain, Martyn Forrest, has died at the age of 43, according to his wife.

The ex-player collapsed during a match 14 years ago and was later diagnosed with a brain tumour. Forrest continued to receive treatment and underwent brain surgery three times.

Earlier this year, he received the sad news that the treatment was no longer being effective before he tragically passed away.

In a statement, his wife, Lisa said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write this message to let you know Martyn has passed away. He was an amazing husband and a fantastic dad. We will miss you so so much. Not many people are aware that when Martyn collapsed on the pitch at Radcliffe Borough back in 2008 he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“After undergoing brain surgery 3 times, radiotherapy and chemotherapy we were given the unfortunate news in March 2022 that the treatment was no longer working. After a few months of suffering he is now at his resting place…