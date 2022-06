Days after denying claims of sleeping with dancehall star, Shatta Wale, Ghanaian actress and media personality, Efia Odo has revealed the amount she will take if she ever charges for sex.

This came after she tweeted about outrageous things she’s heard about herself and also implored her followers to contribute.

Responding to rumor of charging 1,500 Ghana cedis for sex two years ago, Efia wrote “If I ever charge for sex, I’ll charge more than $10k.”