Jonathan explains why he did not implement 2014 national conference report





Former president Goodluck Jonathan has explained why he did not implement the report of the 2014 national conference.

Speaking at the public presentation of a book ‘The National Question’ authored by Akpandem James and Sam Akpe on Tuesday June 28, Jonathan who was represented at the event by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, said he did not have enough time to implement the report.

According to him, those knowledgeable about the processes of constitutional reforms will know that to implement the Confab report, a number of alterations will be

made in the constitution which would require the involvement of the National Assembly and state assemblies.

Source: Linda Ikeji