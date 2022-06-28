Nigerian man arrested in South Africa for alleged possession of drugs

A Nigerian national has been arrested in Johannesburg, South Africa for alleged possession of drugs. 

 

Jo’burg Metro Police Department in a statement on Monday, June 27, said the suspect was arrested with crystal meth and dagga (cannabis)

 

“Whilst conducting patrols in Florida, #JMPD K9 Unit noticed suspicious activity outside a house on 6 Ave, Florida. Entry was gained into the premises & a Nigerian national was arrested for possession of drugs (crystal meth & dagga). Suspect detained at Florida SAPS” the statement read. 

 

