Self-styled PA to Oyo State Governor arraigned for Internet Fraud in Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on June 23, 2022 arraigned one Babawale Daniel Olayinka before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on five count charges borders on cybercrime.

A statement released by Wilson Uwujare, the spokesperson of the command, said an identity card recovered from the defendant at the point of arrest introduced him as a “Personal Assistant to the Oyo State Governor on Media Matters.” Uwujaren added that the suspect was arrested alongside twenty-five others at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Count one of the charge reads