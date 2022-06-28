We are fighting to defend our people, not to kill them

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has called for peace in the South-East region of the country after his bail application was denied by a federal high court judge.

LIB reported earlier that Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court in Abuja dismissed the application on Tuesday June 28, describing it as an abuse of court process having been previously denied.

Speaking after the court judgement, Kanu urged the people of the Southeast to “remain calm” and make the zone peaceful.

He said;