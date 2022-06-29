Court frees false kdinap alarmist Ameerah Sufyan over ‘mental illness’

Ameerah Safiyanu the Twitter user who raised false alarm that she had been kidnapped in Abuja, has been granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Wuse, Abuja,

The Twitter user also known as Ameerah Sufyan was charged by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command for false kidnap alarm.

On June 14, she took to Twitter to claim that she and others were abducted at gunpoint by “people with police uniforms and a van” (read here).

She claimed that the hostages are 17 in number, including 3 pregnant women and two kids.

Her tweet led to a search, only for police to discover that it was a false alarm.

Ameerah was arrested on June 17 after days of search.

On Wednesday, June 29, the court granted her bail over mental health issues.