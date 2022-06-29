“God save me” Travis Barker hospitalised; Kourtney Kardashian arrives hospital to be with him

Travis Barker is on admission at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

 

The drummer, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian, was transfered from West Hills hospital to Cedars-Sinai.

 

Barker and Kourtney first showed up at West Hills hospital Tuesday morning, Junr 28, for a health issue Travis was experiencing.

 

Before news of his hospital admission became public, Travis wrote on Twitter: “God save me.”

 

Photos from Cedars-Sinai shows Travis being wheeled in while Khloe, in a black hoodie and black joggers, followed closely.

 

It is not clear why he’s been hospitalised or the severity of his condition.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

