“I have never raised my hand on any woman in my life” Austin Faani says after his wife Chacha said she’s leaving their marriage

Austin Faani has denied being an abusive spouse after his wife Chacha revealed she’s leaving her marriage alive to avoid leaving in a corpse.

The actress said she’s done with her marriage because she doesn’t want to “die” or go “inexplicably missing”.

She added that if she is suddenly “incommunicado”, the police, her lawyers, and the welfare department have her recorded testimonials to release to the public.

Her message gave the impression that her life was in danger.

Austin has now reacted. He revealed that he’s not an abusive person and has never raised his hand on any woman, including his wife.

He said, “everyone close to this case knows the absolute truth and it is not in my place to divulge it.”

He added: “The one person who started the talk will in due time continue the talk.”