Indian Hindu tailor beheaded on camera for going online to show support for a politician who made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed

An India tailor was beheaded on camera in Rajasthan by two self-proclaimed ‘Islamic warriors’ after sharing a post in support of a politician who sparked global protests with controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

The two self-proclaimed ‘Islamic warriors visited Kanhaiya Lal’s small shop in a crowded Udaipur market, pretending to be customers, and engaging him in a discussion before attacking him.

Lal is heard pleading with them to spare him, in a video filmed by the attackers themselves.

One attacker repeatedly strikes the tailor on his neck from behind, even as he collapses to the ground screaming for his life.

The pair then went online, identifying themselves as Mohammed Riyaz Ansari and Ghouse Mohammed, claiming responsibility for the attack.

The victim was reportedly targeted for sharing a social media post in support of recent comments made by a spokeswoman for India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the…