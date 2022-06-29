Ludacris’ manager, Chaka Zulu, and 2 others shot in Atlanta

Chaka Zulu, music executive and longtime manager of rapper Ludacris, was wounded in a triple shooting in Atlanta on Monday morning, June 27, which left one man dead and another man injured.

According to authorities, Zulu, who was rushed to the hospital, is listed in stable condition and recovering from his injuries. One man, 23-year-old Artez Benton of Scottdale, was also taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity and condition of the third victim in the shooting have yet to be released. No arrests have been made in the connection to the shooting.

Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said the shooting, which occurred on the 2200 block of Peachtree Road, was sparked by a verbal dispute in a parking lot shared by several local businesses.

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed issued a statement, saying, “We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers,…