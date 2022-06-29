Man dies after friend allegedly stole his ATM card and withdrew N700,000

A 60-year-old man named Isak Wahab (pictured above) reportedly died from shock after a friend allegedly stole his ATM and withdrew N700,000 from his bank account.

The deceased’s wife, Monsurat, accused his friend, identified only as Ola, of making the withdrawal, which she said led to the death of her husband.

Monsurat said Ola stole her husband’s ATM when he visited them at their residence in the Ikotun area of Lagos State, according to Punch.

She said: “Ola was a close friend to our family, particularly my husband. He had financial difficulties with his rent and he came to my husband to tell him that he wanted to sell his generator so that he could raise money to pay his rent. My husband told him not to do that and said he was expecting payment from our tenants and he could help. My husband then gave him N10,000.

“Meanwhile, we did not know that Ola had taken my husband’s ATM card and he withdrew money from it amounting to N700,000. He withdrew the money in…