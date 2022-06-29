Nigeria is not a producing country and we are suffering from bad leadership

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that Nigeria is suffering from bad leadership.

Speaking on Tuesday June 28, during a visit to the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Abuja, Obi called for a change from the sharing formula to the production formula, adding that citizens are not receiving the best from the ruling class.

The presidential candidate who noted that nobody can emerge as Nigeria’s President without agreeing with organised labour and other organisations, called on organised labour to collaborate with the party in determining the future of Africa’s most populous nation.

He said;