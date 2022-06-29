Nigerian man allegedly tortured to death by South African police

A 42-year-old Nigerian national identified as Lucky Ndubuisi Chikezie, has been allegedly killed by officers of the South African Police Service in Pretoria.

It was gathered that the deceased was allegedly arrested, detained and brutally beaten by the police officers.

According to the deceased’s wife, Mr Chikezie suffered untold brutality at the hands of the members of the police officers and later succumbed to injuries he sustained on his head due to internal bleeding in the early hours on Wednesday, June 22, at Akasia Netcare Centre in Pretoria.

A statement by Nigerian Citizens’ Association in South Africa (NICASA) seen on Facebook, said they are waiting for further report as Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the matter.