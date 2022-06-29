Nigerian pilgrim dies in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

A Nigerian pilgrim has died in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, following an undisclosed illness.

Aisha Ahmed, from Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, died on Wednesday, June 29, after a brief illness according to Idris Al-Makura, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board.

The deceased reportedly showed no sign of sickness before leaving Nigeria.

When she became ill, she was first taken to the National Hajj Commission’s Hospital in Makkah and later transferred to the King Abdulaziz Hospital where she passed on.

Her family has been informed of her death.